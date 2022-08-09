Polio in NY: What You Should Know

Polio has been in the news after the poliovirus was detected in wastewater samples of several New York counties and a person was identified as having the disease by New York health officials in July.

Mini Kamboj, Chief Medical Epidemiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), answers questions you may have about polio and the polio vaccine.

What is polio, and how is it spread?

Polio is a life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. Polio can affect the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and even paralysis. The virus spreads from person to person and is very contagious. Someone can transmit the virus even if they aren’t sick. Polio has been virtually nonexistent in the United States since 1979, thanks to widespread vaccination.

How many cases of polio have been detected in New York State?

As of August 9, 2022, one case has been found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County who suffered paralysis. But Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state’s Health Commissioner, warned in a statement that the single case may be the “tip of the iceberg.” The virus has now also been detected in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and Rockland County.

Based on earlier outbreaks, for every polio case observed in which a person suffered paralysis, hundreds of other people may be infected with no symptoms or mild symptoms resembling the flu or gastrointestinal illness. Of infected people who feel sick, 1 in 200 can develop life-threatening paralysis.

What do authorities say is the cause of the recent increase in detection of the virus?

Officials continue to investigate the origin and spread of the virus. From what we know as of August 9, 2022, the New York State Department of Health says the patient was infected in the United States. This person’s illness was caused by the strain of the virus used in the oral polio vaccine, which the U.S. stopped using in 2000. Therefore, experts think the infection was introduced to New York from a region outside the United States and spread to other people in areas with low protection from vaccines.

The only polio vaccine approved in America is an inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), which is given by a shot in the arm or leg, depending on the person’s age.

People vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine can shed the weakened virus in their stool, and — in rare cases — this virus can change back to its original form and cause paralysis. It is important to remember that the polio vaccine used in the U.S. contains an inactivated form of the virus that cannot cause paralytic polio.

How serious is the polio outbreak in New York?

Polio is very contagious, and someone can transmit the virus even if they aren’t sick. There may be no symptoms, or they may be mild and take 30 days to appear. During this time, an infected person can be spreading it to many others unknowingly. Health officials are very concerned, especially following the identification of a case that caused paralysis, the most dreaded complication of polio. They have issued an urgent call for the unvaccinated to get inoculated against the virus, citing new evidence of possible “community spread.”

How can I protect myself against infection by the poliovirus?

Children, adolescents, and adults who are unvaccinated or do not know if they were vaccinated are at risk for polio if exposed and should get vaccinated.

The polio vaccine is part of the recommended childhood vaccines in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all children get 4 doses of the inactivated polio vaccine by age 6. The New York State Department of Health has information on where people of all ages can get vaccinated.

Are people with cancer more vulnerable to polio, even if they were vaccinated when they were children?

Generally, polio vaccination as a child provides long-term protection, and most cancer treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy, do not affect vaccine immunity. However, in certain situations, such as after a stem cell transplant, people may lose this protection from vaccines and need to be reimmunized. Make sure you have received all your polio shots as a child and take a booster dose if you are unsure or live in a community with current evidence of transmission. You should also make certain you are up to date on your vaccines before traveling outside the U.S.

Should people with cancer get a polio vaccine booster shot?

Even if you are previously vaccinated, the New York State Department of Health says you should receive a booster dose of the vaccine if you are at risk for exposure to the poliovirus because of the following reasons:

Levels of the virus in your community are high.

You have had close contact with someone infected with the poliovirus.

This recommendation applies to all adults, not just those with cancer.

According to the CDC, it is not known how long people who received the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) will be immune to poliovirus, but they are most likely protected for many years after a complete series.

Can a child in my household receive the polio vaccine if I am going through cancer treatment?

Yes, people with cancer are encouraged to ensure those around them are vaccinated (as well as being vaccinated themselves). People with immune problems can catch the disease from a child recently vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine — this is not the vaccine type given in the U.S. since 2000 . The polio vaccine in the U.S. contains an inactivated form of the virus that cannot spread between people and cannot cause polio. Therefore, you do not need to take special precautions around a child or anyone who recently received the polio vaccine in the U.S.

What are symptoms of polio?

According to the CDC , most people who get infected (about 3 out of 4) will not have any visible symptoms. About 1 out of 4 people with infection will have symptoms that may include:

Sore throat

Fever

Tiredness

Nausea

Headache

Stomach pain

A small number of people (about 1 to 5 out of 1,000) will develop more serious symptoms that affect the brain and spinal cords. The most severe symptoms include muscle weakness or even paralysis. Between 2 and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from the poliovirus die because the infection affects the muscles that help them breathe.

Can polio be cured?

There is no cure for polio, but it is preventable through the vaccines, which are safe and effective. Polio vaccines have been used since the 1950s and have worked to eliminate poliovirus in the United States for more than 30 years.

