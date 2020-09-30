Spotlighting Women’s Health and Gynecologic Cancer

Audio | 43:28 On September 24, a panel of MSK experts answered your questions about starting or continuing your cancer treatment in the current environment. Video Details

A team of experts at Memorial Sloan Kettering shared their insights on gynecologic cancer and women’s health in an Information Session for patients, caregivers and those at increased risk for the diseases.

Members of the MSK community joined the session to have their most pressing questions answered. Topics ranged from advances in treatment, to the importance of getting the HPV vaccine and other ways women can be proactive about their overall health. The panel was moderated by Carol Brown, MD, senior vice president and chief health equity officer at MSK and a gynecologic oncologist. It featured experts specializing in Surgery, Nursing, Medical Oncology and Gynecology.

“We are getting much better at selecting the best time for surgery for an individual patient,” said Kara Long Roche, MD, a surgeon and gynecologic oncologist. “We are using our tools much better and helping patients recover from surgery faster and with fewer compilations.” She went on to add, “there have been significant advances in both how we help patients tolerate their chemotherapy regimens and also the availability of new drugs. Some of which are targeted therapies that work different from chemotherapy. Patients may have heard of things like PARP inhibitors and immune therapy. And these are all things that allow us to individualize a treatment plan so that we can give that particular patient and the details of her disease the best possible treatment plan.”

