Tomya Watt Receives Mentor Award From ‘Moves’ Magazine

Tomya Watt, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Mobility, was selected to receive the 2022 Moves Mentor Award from Moves magazine. The award celebrates female leaders, the role they play in shaping the next generation, and the energy, expertise, and experience they use in mentoring today’s millennials into tomorrow’s executives.

Watt was honored during the publication’s annual Diversity Awards Luncheon.

She also is recognized in Moves magazine’s special editorial feature. This piece spotlights female mentors and diversity leaders — powerful and successful individuals who support and encourage the progress of young women in today’s world.

To read the latest ED&I news items, click here.