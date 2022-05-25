What You Should Know About Monkeypox

You may have read about a recent outbreak of monkeypox, a virus that is typically found in central and west Africa. As of May 24, more than 100 cases have been confirmed in Europe, Australia, and the U.S.

At this time, it is unclear how the virus is spreading, as the current cases are not travel-related. Experts also are looking into clusters of limited local transmission in at least a dozen countries. Until now, monkeypox has rarely been seen in other parts of the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the outbreak is “unusual” but “containable.”

Mini Kamboj, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Chief Medical Epidemiologist, offers insights into what scientists already know about monkeypox, and details about the current outbreak.

What is monkeypox, and how does it spread?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox, but is a milder illness. In Africa, people are infected mainly from direct contact with infected animals and their secretions. Monkeypox does not spread easily between people. Human-to-human spread requires extended close or physical contact, via body fluids or skin.

While the virus can spread through respiratory droplets, it does not transmit as easily as COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “This is not COVID,” said CDC official Jennifer McQuiston, on May 24. “Respiratory spread is not the predominant worry. It is contact and intimate contact in the current outbreak setting and population.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The virus causes fever, chills, and skin bumps that typically start on the face and spread to other body parts. Mouth sores also are common. For some people, the only symptoms are an itchy or painful rash around the genitals or anus.

Symptoms often appear 6 to 13 days after a person is infected with monkeypox virus and can last 2 to 4 weeks. Most people experience a mild case and recover without treatment or hospitalization. Newborns, children, and people with compromised immune systems may experience more severe infections. The West African strain of the virus — which has been identified in the European cases of the current outbreak — is less severe and lethal. Nobody has died in the outbreak so far.

How is this current outbreak different?

Already, this is the largest outbreak of monkeypox ever in North America and Europe, according to infectious disease experts. The cases are not travel-associated.

While the virus itself is not a sexually transmitted infection, cases are mainly — but not exclusively — being confirmed among men who self-identify as having sex with men. Keep in mind that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread and contract monkeypox.

“Stigmatizing groups of people because of a disease is never acceptable,” the WHO said. “It can be a barrier to ending an outbreak as it may prevent people from seeking care, and lead to undetected spread.”

How is the monkeypox treated?

Vaccination against smallpox may protect against monkeypox and can be used in high-risk contacts as a preventive treatment after exposure. There are at least 3 antiviral drugs used against this virus that are currently available in the U.S.

What should I do if I suspect I may have monkeypox?

The risk to the broader population in the U.S. is very low at this time. If you think you had contact with a monkeypox case or have a pox-like rash, contact your health care provider and avoid close contact with others.

