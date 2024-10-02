Acupuncture for Pain Relief at the MSK Ralph Lauren Center: Healing Without Drugs

Elizabeth Sosa knew she was in good hands when Charles Rico suggested acupuncture to help reduce a common side effect she experienced during treatment for breast cancer.

“I was having pain in my hands and feet, called neuropathy, and cramps in my legs,” Elizabeth explains. “Sometimes it was so severe I nearly cried.”

Charles is an acupuncturist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). He and Elizabeth met at the MSK Ralph Lauren Center, located in Harlem in Upper Manhattan. Elizabeth also lives in Upper Manhattan, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, where she raised two children and works in literacy programs for young readers.

“First, Charles gave me acupressure, which is like a kind of massage,” Elizabeth says. “When he suggested we try acupuncture, which uses needles, I knew I could trust him.”

After a few acupuncture sessions, Elizabeth’s “symptoms reduced by about 80%,” she reports, adding that “episodes of discomfort are much less frequent.”

Why the MSK Ralph Lauren Center Uses Acupuncture for Cancer Pain Relief

Success stories like Elizabeth’s are exactly what Charles Rico and MSK colleagues including integrative medicine specialist Kevin Liou, MD, had in mind when they started a program in 2022 to provide acupuncture, acupressure, and massage at the MSK Ralph Lauren Center, which has a long tradition of helping historically underserved communities affected by cancer.

MSK Integrative Medicine Specialist Kevin Liou, MD

These treatments and others are known as integrative medicine. “Integrative medicine uses complementary therapies alongside conventional cancer treatments to improve outcomes and give people a better quality of life, which often includes reducing side effects,” explains Dr. Liou.

“We use options that are safe and backed by scientific evidence,” he continues, “such as acupuncture; mind-body practices like meditation, yoga, and tai chi; music therapy; herbs and botanicals; and other therapies. Many of these therapies are recommended for symptom management in the clinical guidelines from leading cancer organizations.”

MSK established the Integrative Medicine Service in 1999, making it an early adopter of evidence-based complementary therapies that help people facing cancer. Dr. Liou and the Integrative Medicine Service wanted to bring these therapies to communities that are often underserved medically.

“We know there are racial and ethnic disparities in pain management and related issues,” explains Dr. Liou, who has published research on these topics. “Because of its multicultural roots, integrative medicine is uniquely positioned to address these disparities and resonate with diverse communities.”

An Ideal Acupuncturist for Building Bridges to Diverse Communities

Dr. Liou says there is still a lot of work needed to increase the diversity of the integrative medicine workforce. To bring integrative medicine to underserved communities, it is important to find integrative medicine providers who understand and can connect with many cultures.

MSK Acupuncturist Charles Rico, ND,LAc

There may be no one better suited for the role at the MSK Ralph Lauren Center than Charles Rico. “I was born and raised in Queens in a Colombian American household. From a very early age, I was going to doctor’s appointments with my parents to translate for them from English into Spanish,” he says. He grew frustrated at “inequalities in healthcare that meant my parents couldn’t get integrative medicine options for pain, which they had to deal with a lot.”

But today, Charles says, “Professionally, I can offer them new options.” He adds, “I see that happening as well at the Ralph Lauren Center. Working with patients from diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds brings me gratitude because it reminds me of Queens, my home.”

Charles’ ability to speak Spanish is also important to many of the people he treats. “Every week, I’m able to help a patient who prefers to communicate in that language, even if they speak English.” He explains that “language can be a huge barrier to care.” In addition, he says, “We have many Spanish speakers and we’re able to connect and provide care that feels friendly and familiar.”

It is still relatively early days for the program, but because the MSK Ralph Lauren Center treats a wide range of cancer types, Charles has provided acupuncture and massage services for people with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic and kidney cancer, and many other forms of the disease.

“I treat symptoms including anxiety, fatigue, pain, nausea, neuropathy, and whatever people are concerned about,” he says.

“What everyone does at the Ralph Lauren Center is so much more than just cancer care,” he says. “The whole environment is so caring. And I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Cost of Acupuncture and Massage

A major barrier to integrative medicine in underserved communities can be cost.

MSK Hematologist-Oncologist Rosa Nouvini, MD

“Many of my patients are very interested in options that will make them feel better during treatment that isn’t just taking another pill,” says Rosa Nouvini, MD, a hematologist-oncologist who specializes in caring for people with breast and kidney cancer at the MSK Ralph Lauren Center and who refers her patients to Charles for treatment. “But many fear the cost of integrative medicine will be too much.”

Currently, integrative medicine services at the Ralph Lauren Center are supported by philanthropy from the Lois H. Mann Charitable Foundation. “We want to make sure the program is sustainable,” Dr. Liou explains. “We are actively exploring new care delivery models and ways to increase coverage from insurance.”

He is hopeful that more insurance programs will eventually cover the cost. “Since 2020, Medicare has paid for acupuncture to treat chronic musculoskeletal lower back pain, which has been shown to help people through rigorous scientific studies,” he explains. “We believe integrative therapies for cancer symptom management should be covered similarly.”

Just What the Doctor Ordered

Dr. Nouvini says she sees the difference these treatments make for her patients. “They are less anxious; they have less pain. I think it’s a really great way to help alleviate the suffering that a person can go through in cancer care, especially in underserved communities.”

And there is also an important human component. “People just love Charles,” she says with a laugh. “People actually jump up and down when Charles is around. His empathy and compassion for patients is really special. The people he treats really love him.”