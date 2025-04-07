International Patient Care at MSK: Thyroid Surgery Protects a Singer’s Voice

There are good reasons for optimism today when the diagnosis is thyroid cancer. At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), most thyroid cancer treatments — which can include surgery, drugs, or both — are successful, and the overall survival rates are more than 95%.

But when 25-year-old Annabel Gutherz learned that she needed thyroid surgery, she was devastated by the news. Annabel is a talented young singer in Canada and launching a recording career. One of the risks of thyroid surgery is damage to the laryngeal nerves, which control the vocal cords. Suddenly, Annabel’s entire future, her dreams, were in jeopardy.

“As a singer, the possibility of losing my voice was a fear that struck the core of who I am. It was nothing short of terrifying,” says Annabel. “Coupled with the prospect of having cancer made for a very difficult time.”

Her First Symptoms of Thyroid Disease

Annabel’s medical journey began in 2020, in Montreal, when she noticed a lump in her neck. An ultrasound found a thyroid nodule (an unusual lump of cells on the thyroid). A fine needle aspiration determined that it was benign, as most nodules are. Annabel returned every year to her thyroid specialist for follow-up visits.

But in 2024, the annual biopsy and a new genomic test showed abnormal cells. Additional blood tests came back with ambiguous results. The thyroid gland is shaped like a butterfly, with two lobes on either side of the windpipe. Her local doctor recommended a lobectomy, surgery to remove one lobe of the thyroid gland.

Getting a Second Opinion at MSK

Her doctor also told her to get a second opinion, and where to get it. “If you want to go to the best of the best in cancer treatment for a second opinion, MSK is the place to do it,” he advised.

Although MSK is more than 300 miles away from Montreal, the process of becoming a patient was straightforward. International patients with questions about being treated at MSK begin by filling out a form online with an appointment request. A care advisor welcomed Annabel to MSK and started the paperwork.

Next, Annabel heard from Sydnah Taylor, International Patient Liaison at the Bobst International Center, who ultimately became a key member of her care team. “She met me before my consultation and stayed with me from pre-op to post-op, which was remarkable,” Annabel says.

International Patient Program

Patients from more than 70 countries traveled to New York City in 2024 seeking MSK’s expertise and treatment. MSK’s international patient program helps them navigate the United States healthcare system and their time at MSK. The team goes beyond scheduling appointments — they coordinate care, provide guidance on accommodations, and serve as a dedicated point of contact for the patients, making the treatment experience as easy as possible for people coming from other nations.

MSK head and neck surgeon Dr. Richard Wong performed minimally invasive surgery, preserving Annabel’s voice and thyroid function.

Taylor says cancer patients travel to MSK from around the world, because “we have cutting-edge technology, we’re in the business of research, and when it comes to treating patients, MSK is a world-renowned institution.”

The International Center secured Annabel an appointment with MSK head and neck cancer surgeon Richard Wong, MD. His expertise is in the surgical removal of thyroid cancer, using special techniques to minimize the side effects on patients.

For Annabel, a trip to New York City for the chance to save her singing voice was worth it. “I wanted to leave no stone unturned before jumping into a surgery that had the potential to change my life,” she says.

Head and Neck Cancer and the Whole Patient

Dr. Wong leads a team of expert MSK head and neck cancer surgeons committed to providing patients with the optimal treatment for their cancers while focusing on maximizing their quality of life. They collaborate closely with a multidisciplinary team of other specialists to determine what each patient needs.

“My entire care team held me by the hand through every step of this journey, surrounding me with comfort,” Annabel says of her time at MSK. “They always reminded me ‘We are here for you.’”

“We create an individualized treatment plan for each patient,” Dr. Wong says, “and it’s led to a reduction in the intensity of therapy for many.” The teams understand that any treatment can affect a person’s appearance or speech, and their ability to eat — or sing.

Minimally Invasive Thyroid Surgery

Dr. Wong recommended a somewhat rare surgical procedure for the young singer — a thyroid isthmectomy to remove just the small portion of the thyroid with the suspicious cells. The procedure is not done very frequently, Dr. Wong says, but Annabel’s lesion was the right type and in the right place. “The biggest benefit is that the small incision allows us to preserve most of the thyroid tissue, which produces the thyroid hormone,” he explains, “making it less likely for Annabel to need pills to replace the hormone.” And her vocal cords would be safe.

Taylor worked with Annabel’s clinical team and the financial team to create a cost estimate based on the doctor’s care plan. Some international patients have insurance, some have their government’s assistance, and some cover their own medical expenses.

Annabel latest album was released just a few months after she completed treatment at MSK.

Annabel made the decision to continue her care at MSK and underwent surgery at the Josie Robertson Surgery Center in March 2024. It turned out that the nodule was a follicular adenoma, which is benign. She was even more thankful that Dr. Wong had preserved most of her thyroid, which can function normally without synthetic hormones. “I really appreciated not only MSK’s dedication to my physical well-being but also the focus on my emotional well-being.”

Helping an international patient and their family navigate a cancer diagnosis, no matter how complex or simple, is what her job is all about, says Taylor. “I just like being there for someone in a very challenging time in their life,” she says. “Annabel is such a positive light. Just so full of gratitude.”

Annabel is back home, in the recording studio, doing what she loves, composing and performing music. She’s also taking every opportunity to sing the praises of the folks she met in New York City at MSK, especially those on the front lines of head and neck cancer. “My entire care team held me by the hand through every step of this journey, surrounding me with comfort,” she says. “They always reminded me ‘We are here for you.’”

