Patients From More Than 70 Countries Traveled to MSK for Care in 2024

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) welcomes patients from all over the world for consultation and treatment. Patients have traveled from six continents and more than 100 countries seeking out MSK’s expertise in diagnosing and treating all cancers, including rare and difficult-to-treat cancers.

For international patients far from home, the Bobst International Center provides practical help, compassionate guidance, social connection, and support — from providing translation services and coordinating care to helping with travel, lodging, financial planning, and navigating New York City during their stay.

In 2024, MSK welcomed patients from more than 70 countries, listed below in alphabetical order:

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Cayman Islands BWI

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cyprus

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

France

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Mexico

Morocco

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Turks and Caicos

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

International Patient Care at MSK: Thyroid Surgery Protects a Singer’s Voice Learn more about how MSK helps international patients like Annabel Gutherz, a 25-year-old singer from Montreal who sought MSK's expertise in head and neck cancer and found comfort and support far from home. Learn more