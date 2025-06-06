Patients From More Than 70 Countries Traveled to MSK for Care in 2024

map showing more than 70 global points of origin for patients who travel to MSK

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) welcomes patients from all over the world for consultation and treatment. Patients have traveled from six continents and more than 100 countries seeking out MSK’s expertise in diagnosing and treating all cancers, including rare and difficult-to-treat cancers. 

For international patients far from home, the Bobst International Center provides practical help, compassionate guidance, social connection, and support — from providing translation services and coordinating care to helping with travel, lodging, financial planning, and navigating New York City during their stay.

In 2024, MSK welcomed patients from more than 70 countries, listed below in alphabetical order:

  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Barbados
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • Cayman Islands BWI
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cyprus
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • France
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Turkey
  • Turks and Caicos
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam
