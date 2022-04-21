‘It Can Be Prevented and Treated’: NBC News’ Craig Melvin Talks With MSK Experts About Colorectal Cancer

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center welcomed NBC News’ TODAY Show anchor and co-host Craig Melvin as the guest moderator for an online educational event called How Age and Race Are Changing the Landscape of Colorectal Cancer Risk: A Fireside Chat with MSK Experts.

Mr. Melvin led the discussion with MSK medical oncologists Fiyinfolu Balogun and Andrea Cercek and gastroenterologist Robin Mendelsohn. Drs. Cercek and Mendelsohn are co-directors of MSK’s Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer.

During the event, they explored the intersecting impact of age and race on colorectal cancer risk and covered what people need to know about colorectal cancer screening and prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

VIDEO Watch the full replay of How Age and Race Are Changing the Landscape of Colorectal Cancer Risk: A Fireside Chat With MSK Experts, an online educational event that took place on March 29, 2022. Video Details

Diagnoses Happening Younger

MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer, gynecologic cancer surgeon Carol Brown, introduced Mr. Melvin and provided opening remarks at the event.

“For many decades, colorectal cancer was a disease that we saw affecting people in their 60s and 70s, but more recently, there’s been a steady rise of this diagnosis and people under the age of 50,” she said. “The cases of colorectal cancer among younger adults are projected to double by the year 2030, and deaths in this age group are also on the rise.”

Mr. Melvin himself has a personal connection to young-onset colorectal cancer. In 2016, his older brother, Lawrence Meadows, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at age 39. In 2020, the disease caused Mr. Meadows’ death at age 43.

Destigmatizing the Symptoms

Mr. Melvin shared some of his personal story during the event and talked about his advocacy work to change perceptions, raise awareness, and increase funding for research and treatments for colorectal cancer, a disease with symptoms that can be uncomfortable for people to acknowledge and discuss.

VIDEO Gastroenterologist Robin Mendelsohn discusses some of the symptoms of colorectal cancer. Video Details

“I don’t think colorectal cancer has gotten the attention that it deserves,” Mr. Melvin said. “If you are getting screened properly, and if you’re listening to your body, and if you are familiar with your family history, by and large, colorectal cancer is a cancer that can be prevented or treated.”

“A lot of folks don’t realize that it’s not a death sentence,” he added.

Age and Race

During the talk, MSK experts emphasized the importance of becoming familiar with whether your family has a history of colorectal cancer. Having a close relative diagnosed with colorectal cancer might mean you need to start screening for the disease before the recommended age of 45. MSK’s colorectal cancer screening guidelines can be found here.

Dr. Balogun discussed the disparities the Black community faces in terms of colorectal diagnoses and deaths, highlighting that most are due to environmental factors, not biology or genetics.

He explained that environmental factors are things you didn’t have when you were born, but you experience during your life. For example, some racial and ethnic groups have decreased access to high quality cancer care, newer treatments, and specialized hospitals, along with lower screening rates, more chronic health conditions, and differences in socioeconomic status. Environmental factors also include less access to fresh foods, grocery stores, or green spaces where people can exercise.

“All these things are [the result of] social or structural racism,” he said.

VIDEO Medical oncologist Fiyinfolu Balogun explains why some groups of people experience more diagnoses of colorectal cancer and worse outcomes from the disease. Video Details

Advocating for Yourself

Dr. Cercek ended the discussion with a reminder that each person is their own best advocate, but your care team should be your partners.

“We’re in this together, and we not only treat the patient, but support them, with services and extra support for them for their families,” she said.

She said she tries to convey to each of her patients and their families that together, “we’ve got this.”

