Living Life to the Fullest During Cancer: ‘American Symphony’ Documentary

People with cancer often wonder: How do you live to the fullest during one of life’s most frightening experiences?

Unforgettable lessons in finding joy and meaning — even in the darkest moments — are found in the documentary American Symphony. The film tells the story of Suleika Jaouad, an Emmy Award-winning and New York Times best-selling writer, advocate, and cancer survivor, and her husband, Jon Batiste, a Grammy- and Oscar-winning musical phenom and former band leader of The Late Show With Steven Colbert.

The movie — directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman — was originally intended to document Jon’s first symphony, which premiered at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall.

But cancer has its own timetable.

In February 2022, Suleika received a bone marrow transplant (BMT) at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), 13 years after she was first treated for acute myeloid leukemia. “Only weeks after I learned of my leukemia relapse,” she says, “we started filming from sunrise to long past sunset.”

Over the next seven months, she recalls, “We rode out the highest highs and lowest lows of our lives.” Cutting back and forth between music rehearsals and Suleika’s inpatient room at MSK influ­enced the film, she says. “[The movie] morphed from a straightforward music documentary into one about love and art and survival — about what happens when the human spirit is tested again and again.”

For decades, the staff of MSK’s BMT Service have devoted themselves to helping people not only survive, but thrive. This year, the service marks an exceptional milestone: the 50th anniversary of the first successful BMT ever performed using cells from a donor who was not related to the patient. Since that breakthrough proce­dure led by Richard O’Reilly, MD (who continues to work at MSK), more than 100,000 people around the world have received transplants from unrelated donors.

Half a century later, the transplant team continues to help people like Suleika. As for the movie, it has been picked up for distribution by Netflix and Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Netflix will premiere the film November 29, 2023.