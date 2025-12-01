Meet Omar Abdel-Wahab: A 2025 Paul Marks Prize Recipient 

For more than two decades, physician-scientist Omar Abdel-Wahab, MD, has been known around Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) for his insight, knowledge, and creativity as a cancer researcher.

Now he will also be known as a Paul Marks Prize winner, the first recipient from MSK since 2003.

The prize, named in honor of former MSK president Paul Marks, MD, recognizes early- and mid-career scientists for their contributions to cancer research. At a ceremony this week, Dr. Abdel-Wahab will be one of three researchers to receive the prize, given biennially since 2001.

A leader in developing better treatments for a range of blood cancers including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and histiocytosis, Dr. Abdel-Wahab is an Attending Physician on the Leukemia Service at MSK and Chair of the Molecular Pharmacology Program in the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI).

The Marks Prize is only the latest recognition for Dr. Abdel-Wahab. In October 2025, he was named a member of the National Academy of Medicine. His other honors include the William Dameshek Prize from the American Society of Hematology and the Pershing Square Sohn Prize for Young Investigators in Cancer Research.

Here, Dr. Abdel-Wahab discusses his path to becoming a physician-scientist and what inspires him and his work.

What made you want to study blood cancers?

I got interested in studying blood diseases in college, when I took a class on evolution. We learned about how the genes that cause sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia also help to protect people from malaria.

I thought blood was a fascinating topic. With hematology, you can get into the real molecular-level details of how genetic mutations are linked to disease.

Later in college, I volunteered in a leukemia clinic, and that got me excited about the field of hematologic oncology, or the study of blood cancers.

When did you know you wanted to focus on lab research?

I came to MSK as a clinical trainee in 2007 to do a fellowship in hematologic oncology. My main interest was in caring for patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). This is a relatively common type of blood cancer, but there are few drugs to treat it approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Better treatments are needed.

While I was a fellow, I started working in the lab of Ross Levine, MD. I thought I would dabble in research for a few years and ultimately go back to treating patients in the clinic. However, I got really excited about lab research after I figured out it was the best way for me to make an impact on the care that patients receive. That’s what ended up shifting my career focus.

When I finished my training, I had the opportunity to start my own lab at MSK. Today, I spend most of my time on lab research. The rest of my time is divided between seeing patients and my responsibilities related to my role as an SKI Program Chair.

What are you studying in your laboratory right now that gets you the most excited?

The core focus of my lab is RNA splicing, which is an important part of the manufacturing process for proteins.

When proteins are made, DNA first gets translated into an intermediate molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA). Like film editing, splicing determines which parts of the mRNA get used and which parts are cut out and thrown away.

Mutations in a cell’s splicing machinery can lead to the production of defective proteins that drive cancer growth. In fact, about 70% of people with MDS have mutations in an RNA splicing factor.

One of my main goals is to develop drugs that treat cancer by targeting these defects in splicing. There are currently no FDA-approved drugs that work in this way, so it would be an important step forward.

How has your work already contributed to treating cancer patients?

Another area where I’ve focused my research is in histiocytosis, a rare family of blood cancers that can affect many parts of the body.

Fifteen years ago, my lab developed the first mouse models for studying histiocytosis. Those models, combined with patient samples sent to my lab from doctors all over the world, have uncovered important details about the genetic changes that drive these cancers.

This work has led to two targeted drugs for treating histiocytosis that are now approved by the FDA. Most recently, I was senior author of a study that reported on yet another targeted drug that appears to be effective against histiocytosis. That drug is now in phase 2 clinical trials at MSK and elsewhere.

How is your research funded?

A lot of the research I do is considered experimental. Drug companies see it as too risky and too early for them to invest. That makes other sources of support important.

My lab receives a combination of funding from National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants and philanthropy. Both of these are so important for conducting basic discovery science as well as translational research — research that’s focused on bringing lab discoveries into the clinic.

I recently received a Discovery Grant from Blood Cancer United [formerly the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society]. They have supported a lot of my work, along with the Edward P. Evans Foundation, Cycle for Survival, and other groups.

What inspires you to continue your work?

All the research that I do is inspired by patients I’ve taken care of.

For my splicing work, the biggest motivation is knowing how common these mutations are in a disease that really doesn’t have any good therapies. I know that splicing is a really great target, and I’m obsessed with trying to find treatments that harness this opportunity.

How do you spend your time when you’re not at MSK?

I have three kids, and they keep me busy.

Dr. Abdel-Wahab holds the Evnin Family Chair in Molecular Pharmacology at MSK.