2024 MSK Giving

In 2024, we invited the MSK Giving community to join an ambitious effort to raise $6 billion by 2030 and shape the future of cancer care — The MSK Campaign: Leading Science. Changing Lives.

In response, MSK donors contributed $511 million to advance MSK’s mission of ending cancer for life, and every single dollar donated is making a real difference in the way we treat and understand cancer.

The MSK Campaign is a unique opportunity to stretch the limit of what cancer care can be. Organized across six strategic initiatives, it ensures that the world’s top cancer doctors and scientists have the resources needed to create new treatments and cures, turning MSK’s legacy of innovation into impact.

Already, The MSK Campaign has created new initiatives in data science and cancer vaccines, established the first engineering PhD program focused on cancer, and so much more. “When this community joins together, we can do great things,” says MSK President and CEO Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS. “Philanthropy is essential to everything we do.”

The MSK Giving community welcomes everyone. Ninety-seven percent (97%) of MSK donors gave less than $1,000 in 2024. Whether you ride with Cycle for Survival, run with Fred’s Team, give now or through thoughtful future arrangements, you are part of the MSK Giving community, and every dollar donated is part of The MSK Campaign.

Thank you for creating a better future for people with cancer worldwide.