Superhero of Hope: Charlene Jerome 

Charlene Jerome, a specialist in patient financial services, is a superhero in the eyes of one of the many patients she’s helped. So much so that patient Melissa Thompson sings her praises. Literally.

Melissa, a single mother, had been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. But she couldn’t afford the co-pay for the chemotherapy drug prescribed to slow down the growth of cancer cells. The drug would give Melissa the best chance to control further spread.

Melissa reached out to the drug’s manufacturer for financial help but got overwhelmed by the required paperwork. Her doctor wasn’t aware that she hadn’t yet filled the prescription. Melissa felt more guilty at each visit. She kept delaying treatment. She lost hope.

It’s Charlene’s job to find financial assistance for patients with large co-pays that their insurance doesn’t cover. She hunts for free drugs, deep discounts, and financial aid so MSK patients can focus on healing.

“We don’t want patients who are already being treated for cancer to have to be on the phone constantly with a manufacturer,” Charlene says. “Imagine dealing with your diagnosis and having to deal with that too.”

For Melissa, the co-pay was almost equal to her income. The financial burden led her to delay getting her medication for weeks, then weeks turned into months. Aware that fear and embarrassment were putting her at risk of the cancer spreading, she finally reached out for help and connected with Charlene.

“She had a long story, and I listened,” Charlene recalls. “I just listened.” Then Charlene rolled up her sleeves and got to work.

By working with Melissa’s care team, financial coordinators, and the pharmacy department, Charlene found a solution for Melissa. Charlene’s team also created a new system to flag cases like this one, so patients don’t fall through the cracks.

Melissa is now taking the drug she needs.

Along with the rap song, she thanked Charlene in a letter. “I want to spend as many years with my young daughter as possible,” Melissa wrote. “You have given me a new lease on life. I hope you know that you make an incredible impact in the work you do.”