MSK Giving in 2025

In 2025, the MSK Giving community accelerated its commitment to redefine what’s possible in cancer care worldwide. Together, 348,000 donors contributed $546 million to The MSK Campaign: Leading Science. Changing Lives.

The MSK Campaign is our ambitious effort to raise $6 billion by 2030 to advance MSK’s mission of ending cancer for life. Already, 1.8 million people have given more than $4 billion, driving transformational progress in cancer research, patient care, and education. This support provides the world’s top cancer doctors and scientists with the consistent resources they need to create new treatments and cures — and remain focused on their lifesaving work.

“Amidst the uncertainty in today’s healthcare landscape, philanthropy has become a stable force MSK researchers can count on,” says MSK President and CEO Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS. “We are grateful our MSK donors recognize that progress against cancer is accelerating at an unprecedented pace and are stepping up to ensure its momentum.”

The MSK Giving community welcomes everyone, and every dollar donated is part of The MSK Campaign. There are many meaningful ways to make an impact, including giving now or through thoughtful future arrangements, and participating in one of MSK’s fundraising events.

Fred’s Team, MSK’s official running program, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025 and raised $10 million for cancer research at MSK. Cycle for Survival, MSK’s official rare cancer fundraising program, brought together 30,000 participants and 145,000 donors to raise $38 million for rare cancer research at MSK.

However you partner with us, thank you for bringing hope to people with cancer worldwide.

Amidst the uncertainty in today's healthcare landscape, philanthropy has become a stable force MSK researchers can count on. We are grateful our MSK donors recognize that progress against cancer is accelerating at an unprecedented pace and are stepping up to ensure its momentum. Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS President and Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Philanthropy by the Numbers

In 2025, more than 348,000 individuals, families, foundations, and companies contributed 484,000 donations — raising $546 million for cancer care, research, and education.

Patient care

$305 million

Research

$186 million

Education

$55 million

The MSK Giving Community: Together, Advancing MSK’s Mission

In 2025:

348,000 donors gave to MSK.

60,000 donors made two or more donations.

Donors live in 95 countries and all 50 states.

113,000 donors gave to MSK for the first time.

47,000 donors increased their giving.

97% of donors gave gifts of less than $1K.

23,600 people raised money on MSK’s behalf.

4,600 Legacy Society members have included MSK in their estate plans.

Give to MSK MSK is shaping the future of cancer care, bringing hope and possibility to people with cancer worldwide. Your support drives progress.



