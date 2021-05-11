MSK Radiation Oncologists: More Research Needed to Support Use of Immunotherapy in Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

MSK radiation oncologists Kaveh Zakeri, Yao Yu, and Nancy Lee co-authored an article published on May 6 in Targeted Oncology that discusses a recent study led by Dr. Lee. The study, published in April in the journal Lancet Oncology, found that the addition of immunotherapy to the current standard of care did not improve survival in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In the Targeted Oncology piece, the authors point out the optimal way to combine checkpoint inhibitors with radiation therapy and the patients most likely to benefit from such a combination remain to be determined, and future clinical trials addressing those questions will help improve treatment outcomes for patients with this disease.