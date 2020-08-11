MSK’s Craig B. Thompson, MD, Joins New York Jobs CEO Council

Memorial Sloan Kettering President and CEO, Craig B. Thompson, MD, has been named a founding member of the New York Jobs CEO Council. Dr. Thompson joins CEOs from 27 of the largest employers in New York in the new CEO-led, action-oriented coalition. The council will collaborate with educational institutions, community organizations and nonprofits to hire skilled workers, meet employer needs and connect New Yorkers – with a focus on low-income and Black, Latinx and Asian communities – with the skills that they need for today’s and tomorrow’s workplace. The member organizations aim to hire an additional 100,000 New Yorkers by 2030, a goal which includes job opportunities and apprenticeships for 25,000 CUNY students.

By joining forces with local education institutions, community organizations and nonprofits, New York Jobs CEO Council members will use their collective resources, capital and network to scale proven employer solutions, build on successful models and share best practices to maximize the Jobs Council’s impact in creating pathways to stable careers for New Yorkers in low-income and diverse communities.

The New York Jobs CEO Council will be led by Dr. Gail Mellow, who most recently served as President of LaGuardia Community College. The New York Jobs CEO Council’s co-Chairs include: Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman, JPMorgan Chase; Carmine Di Sibio, Global Chairman and CEO, EY.