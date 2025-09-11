New Drug Treatment for Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (LGSOC), Sparked by Decade-Old Discovery

The timing could not have been worse.

Ellen Coopersmith learned she had a rare, advanced ovarian cancer in 2016, soon after the death of her husband. Her three children were still in high school.

“I couldn’t die — I knew I had to beat this,” Ellen says.

A kindergarten teacher living in suburban Philadelphia, she came to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) after surgery at a local hospital. The MSK team kept the cancer at bay over the next decade with two more surgeries. She also had chemotherapy, but it didn’t work.

So when Ellen’s doctor, gynecological medical oncologist Rachel Grisham, MD, suggested she consider joining a clinical trial, she jumped at the opportunity. Dr. Grisham was investigating a new combination of targeted therapy drugs. In earlier phase 2 testing, 44% of the patients responded to this new approach.

“I was very excited when I found out I could get into the phase 3 trial,” Ellen says. She started in January 2025.

The good news came quickly. Within four months, her cancer had shrunk by 70%.

By participating in MSK research, Ellen got early access to a treatment that has dramatically decreased her tumors and changed her outlook on life.

“When you’re first diagnosed with cancer, you just stop and think, ‘OK, how many years do I have left, and what do I need to get done in those years?’ ” Ellen says. “I never thought my life would be extended like this. I could not be any luckier. Now it’s exciting to think, maybe I’ll get to meet my grandkids.”

Treating Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Ellen was diagnosed with a low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC). LGSOC is rare, accounting for less than 10% of all cases of ovarian cancer, and is more common in younger women — especially those in their 20s or 30s.

As the words low grade suggest, LGSOC is considered less aggressive than other types of ovarian cancer, mainly because it grows more slowly.

Patients diagnosed with LGSOC tend to live longer than those with other types of ovarian cancer, even when the cancer has spread. However, as was true in Ellen’s case, it is also less likely to respond to chemotherapy. In fact, chemotherapy is effective in fewer than 1 in 20 patients with LGSOC.