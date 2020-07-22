Spotlight on Immunotherapy of Mismatch Repair Deficient Tumors

The July 22 MSK Science Spotlight features Luis Diaz, MD, Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology and Grayer Family Chair, presenting his work on ”Immunotherapy of Mismatch Repair Deficient Tumors.” An accomplished physician, pioneering researcher, and leader in the field of clinical oncology, Dr. Diaz has recently been recognized for his novel applications of cancer genomics and circulating tumor DNA for early cancer detection as well as prognosis and recurrence prediction, and for his groundbreaking work involving immune checkpoint blockade in DNA mismatch repair deficient tumors. The July 22 lecture will be hosted by Omar Abdel-Wahab, MD Associate Member, Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program; Associate Attending, Leukemia Service; Director, MSK Center for Hematologic Malignancies.

