8 Gerstner Sloan Kettering Students Prepare To Graduate

I completed my thesis research in the laboratory of Scott Lowe, Chair of the Cancer Biology and Genetics Program at the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI), Chair of the Geoffrey Beene Cancer Research Center, and Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. His lab uses genetically engineered mouse models to study how genetic alterations in cancer cells contribute to tumor development, alter treatment response, and create molecular vulnerabilities that may be targeted therapeutically.

My thesis work centered on nondividing cells known as senescent cells. Cellular senescence is a stress-response program characterized by a stable cell-cycle arrest and a distinctive secretory program known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). As such, cells undergoing senescence not only exhibit intrinsic phenotypic changes but also remodel their tissue environment to orchestrate a diverse range of physiological and pathological processes.

In the context of cancer, senescence can exert a potent tumor-suppressive effect by causing growth arrest, as well as trigger an immune-mediated killing of damaged, premalignant, or cancer cells — a phenomenon called senescence immune surveillance. When this process is impaired, senescent cells can accumulate within tissues and, paradoxically, promote cancer and other age-related diseases. However, the specific mechanisms underlying the effective immune targeting of senescent cells, and how this process is altered during cancer development, are still not fully understood.

My project aimed to investigate how senescent tumor cells interact with their microenvironment, and to identify mechanisms that promote and mediate anti-tumor immunity. To do so, we used a genetic model of liver cancer with an intact immune system. It allowed us to induce suppression of the tumor suppressor gene p53 and then reverse it to specifically reinstate the senescence program in advanced cancer cells.

We found that senescence induction in advanced liver cancer triggers remodeling of their immune landscape. This leads to potent tumor regressions through activation of adaptive and innate immunity.

Through investigating the underlying mechanisms, one of the striking features we uncovered is that, in addition to the SASP, senescent cells also undergo a substantial rewiring of their surfaceome (surface proteins), predicted to fundamentally alter their environmental sensing capacity. This is exemplified by an enhanced sensitivity to interferon gamma (IFN-γ), a cytokine crucial for anti-tumor immunity, in senescent cells. This appears to be a general feature of senescence across different models and species we have tested. Importantly, senescent cells cooperate with extracellular IFN-γ to show an increased capacity for antigen processing and presentation critical for adaptive anti-tumor immunity.

At a functional level, disruption of IFN-γ sensing by senescent cells blunts their immune-mediated clearance without disabling their characteristic secretory program or immune cell recruitment. This contradicts the previously held thought that excessive immune infiltration is sufficient for immune surveillance. Therefore, our results demonstrate that senescent cells have an enhanced ability to both send and receive environmental signals, and imply that each process is required for their effective immune surveillance.

Overall, our work identifies a novel interplay between tissue remodeling and tissue sensing programs that can be engaged by senescence in advanced cancers to render tumor cells more visible to the adaptive immune system. Our findings provide new insight into how senescent tumor cells interact with the microenvironment and how this interplay can be induced therapeutically to enhance anti-tumor immunity.

I was drawn to GSK because of its integrative environment that bridges basic and translational research, and the leading-edge scientists who work on almost every aspect in cancer biology. I am grateful for the world-class training I have received at GSK, which has prepared me for the next stage of my career as an independent researcher.

After graduation, I will continue my research as a joint postdoctoral fellow in the laboratories of virologist Charles Rice at The Rockefeller University and immunologist Joseph Sun at MSK.