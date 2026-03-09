Finding Trustworthy Information About Cancer Online

These days, nearly everyone gets medical information online, especially through social media.

Some of this information can be helpful, but much of it is false or misleading — and potentially dangerous.

With the flood of medical content readily available on our phones and other devices, how do you know what’s credible? It’s a growing challenge for patients and medical professionals alike.

“Medical misinformation is harmful, because not only does it steal peoples’ time — it can also prevent them from doing the best things to promote their own health,” says Chasity Burrows Walters, PhD, RN, Chief Health Literacy Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). “It’s often framed as presenting a ‘miracle cure’ or something that ‘doctors don’t want you to know.’ This can cause people to lose trust in science and the healthcare system, especially those who are already scared.”

People With Cancer Can Be Especially Susceptible to Medical Misinformation

A 2021 study found that cancer is one of the most common medical topics that people search on social media, along with diabetes and dental care.

“Cancer is such a stressful diagnosis,” says Faye Ari Inumerables, MSN, RN ACNS-BC, OCN, Associate Director of Nursing, who is studying how social media influences people’s decisions to get cancer screenings. “Most patients feel like they have a limited amount of time in the doctor’s office to ask questions, or things may come up later. It’s only natural that they’re going to go online to look for more information.”

More than three-quarters of breast cancer survivors have been exposed to misinformation about their disease, especially about the risk of their cancer returning, according to a recent study in JAMA Network Open, led by David Miller, MD, MSc, an MSK radiation oncology resident. The research found that people with breast cancer frequently come across misleading information about sugar, vaccines, deodorant, organic food, vitamins, supplements, and cleanses either improving or harming cancer outcomes.

“Many people come across cancer misinformation when they are at a low point in their lives and looking for answers,” Dr. Miller says. “If you have just received bad news from your doctor and you find something online that promises a better outcome, it’s natural that you’ll want to believe it.”

The Confusion Between Alternative and Integrative Medicine

Much of the medical misinformation found online is related to alternative medicine. People with cancer may be confused by the terms “alternative medicine” and “integrative medicine,” because they sound similar and are often used interchangeably on social media. Both may involve using acupuncture, meditation, or herbal supplements. But there are important differences that can get lost if you’re feeling overwhelmed and frightened by a cancer diagnosis:

Alternative medicine implies replacing the conventional standard of care, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, with things like herbs and supplements. Unlike standard treatments that have been rigorously studied, alternative medicine often lacks scientific evidence for treating cancer.

Integrative medicine combines conventional treatment with complementary approaches like acupuncture, massage, meditation, and exercise. It is often used with doctor supervision alongside standard care. There is good evidence to support integrating complementary approaches into evidence-based treatment, especially to help people manage their symptoms.

The key message is that you can complement standard treatment, but you shouldn’t replace it.

Warning Signs That a Health Source Is Not Trustworthy

If you’re searching for information online or through social media, look for these warning signs:

Claims of a “scientific breakthrough,” “miracle cure,” “secret ingredient,” or “ancient remedy.”

Claims that a product can cure lots of different illnesses. No product can do that.

Stories of people who had amazing results, but no clear scientific data.

People citing research that’s been done only in a lab — not tested with actual patients.

Using extreme terms and speaking with absolute certainty. Cancer treatments are nuanced.

If you encounter any of the above, it’s a sign that you should not trust the information. MSK has other tips to help you evaluate how trustworthy a health information source is, including paying attention to a website’s domain. Learn more.

Getting Answers From MSK

If you have a question about cancer, you can type the keywords into the search field on the website for MSK. There is information on a range of subjects — from cancer screening guidelines to information on diagnosis, treatment, and the latest clinical trials.

People can also search MSKCC.org for information on popular topics like managing side effects from chemotherapy and the benefits of integrative therapies like acupuncture.

In addition, MSK has one of the country’s most extensive libraries of information about the risks and benefits of hundreds of dietary supplements: About Herbs, Botanicals, and Other Products. There is also an About Herbs app.

The MSK Library is available online and includes a broad range of information for patients and caregivers.

MSK also has an online library of videos and other patient education materials that are easy to understand — they are regularly reviewed by experts for accuracy. Much of this information is available in different languages, including English, Spanish, Russian, and Chinese.

Other Reliable Sources of Medical Information About Cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a nonprofit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is focused on making cancer care more effective and accessible. The organization is funded by private donations and community support.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) seeks to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support through a variety of programs. The ACS is a nonprofit organization that publishes journals and reports on progress against cancer.

Talk to Your Healthcare Provider

If you are confused, anxious, or have questions about something you’ve seen or read, the best advice is to ask your doctor. But it’s not always practical or possible to wait for an appointment to discuss your concerns. In an age where anyone can post health information online and not all of it is true, it’s important for you to be careful and evaluate what to trust.

Key Takeaways