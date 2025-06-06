Keeping Spirits Up: Chaplain Yusuf Hasan

Imam Yusuf Hasan had never heard of MSK in 1991, when he was asked to visit a Muslim patient who was dying of cancer. But he knew there was a need. There were no Muslim chaplains on MSK’s Healthcare Chaplaincy team until he came along to fill that void. He’s remained at MSK supporting patients and caregivers ever since.

“I’m the type of person who likes to be where the most difficult issues are in the community, and MSK is one of the most difficult places to work because of the nature of cancer,” explains Imam Hasan.

Chaplain Yusuf Hasan with MSK nurse Siena Demes at the Annual Blessing of the Hands ceremony, in 2024

In 1996, he completed his internship and clinical training at MSK to become the first board-certified Muslim chaplain in the United States. “I get a great blessing from sitting at the bedside of the sickest of the sick and making sure to see them as human beings and not just an illness,” he says.

Patients are thankful when he visits. “I’m honored to do the work that I do, and I thank them for allowing me to be part of their journey,” he says. “I’ve dedicated my life to keeping people’s spirits up when they are at their lowest.”

Imam Hasan finds plenty of time for joy, too, proudly volunteering with Harlem’s African American Day Parade for 45 years.

“The parade gives us a time and place where we come together and enjoy each other and showcase the absolute best of the African American community,” says Imam Hasan, who has been chairman of the parade since 2013.