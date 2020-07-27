Shining a Spotlight on Pioneering Immunologist, Alexander Rudensky, PhD

The July 27 MSK Science Spotlight features Immunology Program Chair and Director of the Ludwig Center for Cancer Immunotherapy at MSK, Alexander Rudensky, PhD. He will be presenting, “A Cell-Extrinsic Mechanism Limiting Immunity and Inflammation.” Dr. Rudensky is an internationally recognized leader in the field of immunology, a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Sciences. He has also been named a recipient of the William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Basic Tumor Immunology from the Cancer Research Institute and a Thomson Reuters Citation Laureate. Dr. Rudensky’s lab focuses its research on understanding the molecular mechanisms governing the differentiation and function of CD4 T lymphocytes and their role in immunity and tolerance. This installment of MSK Science Spotlight will be hosted by cancer biologist, Tuomas Tammela, MD, PhD.“MSK Science Spotlight” seminars take place every Monday and Wednesday at 4:30 pm ET and are 60 minutes, including 15 minutes for Q&A. Detailed information about seminar speakers, dates, and times as well as live streams and recorded video are available here.