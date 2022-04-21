8 Things You Should Know About Getting a Second Opinion After a Cancer Diagnosis

Learning that you have cancer can be an overwhelming experience. As you begin researching what steps to take after receiving a cancer diagnosis, you’ll probably hear a lot about getting a second opinion. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) provides second opinions for people who have been newly diagnosed with cancer, as well as for those who may be further along in their course of treatment.

Whether you’ve been diagnosed with a more common cancer like lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, or colon cancer or a more rare type like sarcoma, there may be value in getting a second opinion after your cancer diagnosis. Here, medical oncologist Matthew Matasar, Regional Care Network Medical Site Director at MSK Bergen, and Gillian Roxas, Director of MSK’s Patient Access Service, explain why you should consider getting a second opinion and how to get one at MSK.

1. MSK has a team of experts to help you find the right specialist.

MSK’s Patient Access Service is staffed by oncology nurses and other medical professionals who will help match you with the best doctor for your individual diagnosis. The first time you call, you will be paired with an expert who is familiar with the type of cancer you have and who can guide you through the first part of your MSK journey. You can contact our team of care advisors by calling 800-525-2225. This phone line is staffed from to (Eastern time), seven days a week.

You can also request an appointment online. After you fill out your demographic information and answer some basic questions about your diagnosis, you might be able to schedule directly with a provider, or you can schedule a time to speak with one of our care advisors.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with cancer, contact our Patient Access Service for an appointment. No referral is necessary. Make an Appointment

“Our team of experts will help match you with the right subspecialist for your particular type of cancer by having a personalized conversation about your health history and oncology history,” Roxas says.

Back to top

2. You may be able to receive a remote second opinion.

Depending on where you live, you may be able to receive a remote second-opinion appointment via telemedicine. “A physical exam is an important part of care, but a telemedicine appointment can sometimes be an option for a first visit as well,” Roxas says. If you live outside the United States, MSK’s Bobst International Center can help you schedule an in-person appointment or a remote second opinion.

MSK also has regional sites throughout New Jersey and Long Island and in Westchester County. It may be more convenient to go to one of these locations for a second-opinion appointment than to travel into Manhattan. If you choose to receive your treatment at MSK, much of it may be provided at one of these regional sites.

Back to top

3. Don’t dismiss getting a second opinion because you’re worried about offending your current doctor.

“Good doctors appreciate a second opinion, particularly if they don’t have singular disease expertise,” Dr. Matasar says. “Sometimes I myself will advise one of my patients to get a second opinion. It can be really helpful for patients to hear a different perspective or to hear the same perspective from a different set of lips — to receive affirmation that the diagnosis is accurate and well informed.”

Back to top

4. Just because you’re getting a second opinion doesn’t mean you have to change doctors.

“Patients are often under the mistaken notion that they have to pick between their oncologist and MSK, but that’s often not the case,” Dr. Matasar explains. “A doctor at MSK can collaborate with another doctor to offer support and help ensure the best outcomes.”

However, there are other cases when a second opinion results in a very different diagnosis or set of treatment recommendations. “In those cases, patients are tremendously grateful for having received the advice and encouragement to get a second opinion,” Dr. Matasar adds.

Back to top

5. People with any cancer diagnosis can benefit from getting a second opinion.

“Second opinions offer different things in different circumstances,” Dr. Matasar says. “If it’s a common cancer with a well-established standard of care, they can offer insight into clinical trials or novel treatments that may be better than the standard.” He adds that second opinions also can provide insight into topics like clinical genetics and family risk or issues related to complementary or integrative medicine approaches to manage symptoms.

For cancers that are less common, second opinions can offer more treatment options. “In circumstances where there may not be a single established standard of care, we can ensure the treatment plan integrates the most current, up-to-date data,” Dr. Matasar says. “Even if someone is being seen at a different academic center, the trials and other treatment options that we offer here may be different.”

Back to top

6. For some cancers, getting a second opinion from a pathologist or radiologist may be especially important.

For cancers that are less common, confirming the correct diagnosis is vital. Experienced pathologists can make a difference. “We looked at patients who came to MSK for a pathology second opinion after a diagnosis of lymphoma at another hospital,” Dr. Matasar says. “About one in four patients left with a different diagnosis and a different treatment plan.”

“Sometimes patients just want their pathology slides reviewed to make sure they have the correct diagnosis,” Roxas adds. “They can always call the Patient Access Service and we can help route them to the right place, or they or their doctors can contact the Department of Pathology directly.”

At every step along the cancer journey, there's an opportunity for a second opinion to inform and refine the course of care. Matthew J. Matasar medical oncologist

“Having a sophisticated radiologist who has experience in interpreting images for patients with cancer also can make a tremendous difference in staging, as well as in evaluating a patient’s response to treatment,” Dr. Matasar notes. “Both of these are really critical to defining the best treatment along the patient’s cancer journey.”

Because MSK is focused on cancer, our pathologists and radiologists are skilled at diagnosing more than 400 types of cancers.

Back to top

7. Even if you’ve already started treatment, it’s not too late to get a second opinion.

“At every step along the cancer journey, there’s an opportunity for a second opinion to inform and refine the course of care,” Dr. Matasar explains. “Patients in the midst of treatment may have questions about how well the treatment’s working. It can also be valuable to get a second opinion at the end of a course of treatment to figure out next steps for additional treatment or monitoring for recurrence.”

Back to top

8. Finally, to get the most out of your second opinion appointment, Dr. Matasar suggests 5 key questions you should ask:

Are you sure my diagnosis is correct and is as accurate and precise as is necessary? For many cancers, molecular diagnosis is an important part of matching patients with the best treatment. If you’re not sure whether you had molecular or genetic testing or if it’s important for your type of cancer, you should ask.

What is the standard-of-care treatment, and is there more than one option? There may be multiple treatments that offer the same likelihood of success. It’s important to understand the pros and cons of each one, including how the side effects of various treatments may differ.

What are the clinical trials that are relevant to me — both at your institution and elsewhere? Every hospital has its own portfolio of clinical trials, and it may be helpful to understand the full landscape of ongoing research.

Do I need to receive treatment here? Clinical trial participation is often restricted to certain hospitals, but an expert at an academic medical center may be able to collaborate with your community oncologist to help you get the same treatment.

Can I reach out to you with further questions? Even if you return to your first oncologist for care, often your “second-opinion” oncologist will be glad to receive updates and offer continuing guidance.

Back to top