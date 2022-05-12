New Bladder Cancer Drugs: Immunotherapy and Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Promising new drugs have begun to transform the treatment of bladder cancer, the fifth most common form of the disease in the U.S., and the fourth most common in men. These two drug classes, checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are giving patients much-improved treatment options for various stages of the disease.

Checkpoint inhibitors enable the body’s immune system to attack the cancer. Antibody-drug conjugates use antibodies to carry anti-cancer drugs directly to tumor cells.

“Although bladder cancer cases are going down, the death rates haven’t changed,” says Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) medical oncologist Jonathan Rosenberg. “Having these new treatments available brightens the outlook considerably for many bladder cancer patients.”

MSK researchers are leading the way to test these drugs, often in combination with other treatments, to make them more effective.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Unleash the Immune Attack

Checkpoint inhibitors work by releasing a natural brake that the immune system places on powerful immune T cells so they don’t accidentally attack normal cells. Since 2016, four checkpoint inhibitor drugs have been approved for bladder cancer: atezolizumab (Tencentriq®), pembrolizumab (Keytruda®), nivolumab (Opdivo®), and avelumab (Bavencio®).

The drugs target molecules called PD-1 or PD-L1, which are on the surface of immune T cells or on cancer cells. MSK played a key role in gaining FDA approval for atezolizumab, pembrolizumab, and nivolumab.

MSK medical oncologist Dean Bajorin led a large, international clinical trial showing that nivolumab reduces bladder cancer recurrence in people whose disease has spread into the muscle wall. About 25% of bladder cancers fall into this high-risk category, which is harder to treat and much more likely to spread to other parts of the body. The FDA approved nivolumab for this use in 2021.

“The absence of good options to treat high-risk disease was frustrating for both patients and doctors,” Dr. Bajorin says. “Now, for the first time, we can offer a new immunotherapy to reduce recurrence. It’s a major advance.” Here’s how the other FDA-approved drugs help patients:

Pembrolizumab can be given for locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer that resists standard chemotherapy drugs.



Pembrolizumab or atezolizumab can be given to people too sick to receive chemotherapy.



Atezolizumab can be given for metastatic bladder cancer with high levels of PD-L1 that has not been previously treated.

Researchers are also gaining a better understanding of who is likely to respond to these drugs and how to make them work better in combinations.

I'm optimistic these drugs will continue to significantly improve prospects for people with bladder cancer. Jonathan E. Rosenberg medical oncologist

“The emergence of checkpoint inhibitors has been a revolution for some people who have highly aggressive, life-threatening bladder cancer,” Dr. Rosenberg says. “But immunotherapy still doesn’t work in enough patients. We have to find better ways to predict who will respond to these drugs — and also to combine these potent drugs with other therapies to improve response rates and survival.”

Antibody-Drug Conjugates Deliver a Precise Payload

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are the newest wave of targeted therapies with striking results treating bladder cancer. ADCs are made up of two parts that are linked together:

An antibody that binds to specific proteins or receptors on the surface of the cancer cell;



A drug, such as chemotherapy, that is toxic to the cell.

This one-two punch selectively zeroes in on the cancer cells, delivering the drug that destroys them.

“While immunotherapy has gotten more attention in recent years, antibody-drug conjugates might end up making the bigger positive impact in treating bladder cancer, at least in the near future,” Dr. Rosenberg says.

MSK has been instrumental in developing and testing these drugs against bladder cancer, either alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. One especially promising ADC is called enfortumab vedotin (Padcev®). It binds to a protein on bladder cancer cells called nectin-4 and delivers a toxic drug.

Dr. Rosenberg led multiple clinical trials resulting in FDA approval of enfortumab vedotin in 2019 for people with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer who cannot have surgery or whose disease persists despite prior treatment with immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He is also helping lead a phase 1/2 trial, beginning in 2022, that will test whether enfortumab vedotin combined with pembrolizumab can get rid of bladder cancer in the lymph nodes and shrink the tumor before people have surgery.

In addition, MSK is currently running a phase 3 clinical trial, led by medical oncologists Gopa Iyer and Samuel A. Funt , testing enfortumab vedotin combined with pembrolizumab as the initial treatment, compared with standard chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer.

Another ADC, sacituzumab govitecan, has been approved for locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, based on clinical trials led by other institutions.

“We expect more ADCs to come out of the pipeline, and we’ll continue exploring ways to combine them with other drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors, to make them even more effective,” Dr. Rosenberg says. “Even if they don’t represent a cure for bladder cancer, anything that could help people live longer or delay progression of the disease — in some cases allowing them to avoid bladder removal or chemotherapy after surgery — will greatly improve their quality of life. I’m optimistic these drugs will continue to significantly improve prospects for people with bladder cancer.”

