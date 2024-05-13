Meet the 2024 Graduates of the Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School

Chi Nguyen

I completed my dissertation research in the laboratory of Marcel van den Brink, MD, PhD. The van den Brink lab investigates novel strategies to improve cellular therapy, with a special emphasis on the role of the intestinal microbiome, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and regeneration of thymic functions and T cell immunity.

The first part of my dissertation sought to understand the interactions between pharmacological exposures and the intestinal microbiota in the setting of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT). Allo-HCT is a potentially curative treatment for patients suffering from various hematological malignancies. However, post-transplant complications such as graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) remain significant mortality risks for allo-HCT patients.

Gut microbiome dysbiosis has been linked to poor survival and increased GVHD-related mortality risk following allo-HCT. Understanding how environmental factors such as pharmacological exposures affect the gut microbiota would pave the first step towards optimizing clinical decisions to preserve gut microbiome health in order to maximize patient outcomes following allo-HCT.

To answer this question, we developed a novel computational model, termed PARADIGM (PARameters Associated with DynamIcs of Gut Microbiota) and applied it to a large dataset of longitudinal microbiome sequencing profiles and medication exposures. We demonstrated that several non-antibiotic medications, such as laxatives, antiemetics, hormones, and opioids, are associated with changes in the gut microbiota (such as increased Enterococcus relative abundance or decreased biodiversity).

We found a significant concordance between our in silico results and published measurements of in vitro antibacterial activities for a subset of investigated medications. Importantly, we demonstrated that drug-microbiome interactions could reliably predict future microbiome trajectories and clinical outcomes such as overall mortality and GVHD-related mortality. Altogether, these data suggest that non-antibiotic pharmacological exposures could potentially shape the gut microbiota, thus bringing forward hypotheses regarding medication-microbiome interactions that could be utilized to inform clinical practices. The discoveries of this study were published in Cell.

The second aim of my dissertation attempted to delineate the immunological mechanism by which bacterial genus Enterococcus aggravates GVHD pathophysiology. Our human associative studies have demonstrated that intestinal Enterococcus domination is associated with increased GVHD-related mortality. We focused on one specific immunological pathway driving T cell activation, which is enhanced antigen presentation by non-hematopoietic cells such as the intestinal epithelial cells (IECs). Antigen presentation via major histocompatibility complex class II (MHC-II) plays a particularly important role in GVHD pathophysiology.

Using mouse models of GVHD, we observed that endogenous Enterococcus abundance was significantly correlated with increased expression of MHC-II by IECs during GVHD. Moreover, colonization of gnotobiotic mice with Enterococcus was sufficient to induce MHC-II expression by IECs at steady state, while colonization with other Gram-positive bacteria such as Blautia did not affect colonic epithelium MHC-II expression. Further work is necessary to identify specific immunogenic factors from Enterococcus that drive its interactions with the gut epithelium.

I was drawn to GSK because of its unique focus highly translational cancer research and emphasis on collaboration. I had the opportunity to interact closely with computational biologists, bench scientists, and physicians, which enhanced my learning across different disciplines and improved the quality and clinical relevance of my research. I will use the interdisciplinary skills I have gained through my time at GSK in my future professional journey.

I am currently continuing my second dissertation aim in my current lab at MSK as a research fellow. Upon publication of my research and completion of my postdoctoral training, I will transition to a life science specialist position at L.E.K. Consulting in Boston, where I will contribute to life science and healthcare innovations through strategic advice to biopharma companies.