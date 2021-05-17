7 Gerstner Sloan Kettering Students Prepare to Graduate

Brian Joseph

In 2012, I participated in the Summer Undergraduate Research Program (SURP) at GSK in the laboratory of Daniel Heller. This was the backdrop to a truly remarkable summer, during which I witnessed a vibrant and collaborative research environment and got the chance to appreciate both MSK’s mission and the pace of life in New York City. The experience cemented my desire to pursue a PhD in the biological sciences and also paved the way to do so at GSK.

I completed my dissertation under the mentorship of developmental biologist Eric Lai. His laboratory focuses on comprehending how complex biological patterns can be precisely assembled to execute appropriate cellular behaviors at the right times, in the right places, and in the right numbers.

RNA is involved — directly and indirectly — in all biological processes. I was drawn to Dr. Lai’s work studying transcriptional regulation through the lens of RNA metabolism pathways to understand how unusual RNA processing events contribute to animal development. My thesis project used a combination of genetics, molecular biology, and bioinformatics to understand the complex properties of cryptic splice sites (CSS) during RNA splicing in the fruit fly.

Precursor-mRNAs (pre-mRNA) undergo several processing events prior to becoming messenger RNAs (m­RNA) that make proteins. One essential step is RNA splicing, in which protein coding sequences (exons) are stitched together and intervening sequences (introns) are removed. This highly precise process is guided by the activity of stereotypic splice sites that mark the boundaries of exons and introns. Interestingly, the pre-mRNA landscape also contains thousands of CSS that match splice motifs but are not directly implicated in the splicing.

I explored the functions of these elements during RNA processing by studying recursive splicing (RS). RS is a mechanism in which a long intron is removed as two or more smaller, manageable fragments. When I began my thesis research, our only insights into this process were atypical splice substrates called recursive splice sites. Data indicated that these sites could only be found on incredibly long pre-mRNAs, but we knew virtually nothing about their activity.

I manipulated these elements in the fruit fly and in cell cultures and studied their sequence patterns to derive several interesting ideas about CSS and splicing. First, I found that recursive splice sites are not solo actors; instead, they function as short exons by utilizing cryptic splice sites that are downstream. I also discovered that these short cryptic exons are part of a continuum that includes annotated expressed exons. These findings revised the phenomenon of recursive splicing as a mechanism of alternative splicing.

In addition, I uncovered that hundreds of CSS — including recursive splice sites — on canonical exons are actively suppressed by the exon junction complex (EJC). The EJC is deposited onto mRNAs during intron removal. My work indicates that this event increases the fidelity of splicing in part by blocking the detection of CSS.

These discoveries, which are published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology and have been accepted for publication in PLOS Genetics, underscore the ever-expanding list of functions of CSS during splicing and the opportunity for further investigation.

I am a previous recipient of the Chairman’s Prize at MSK and am now a postdoctoral fellow in Kevin Eggan’s lab at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where I am studying altered RNA metabolism in motor neuron disorders.