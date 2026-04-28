Meet the 2026 Graduates of the Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School

On May 13, 2026, 15 new PhD scientists will officially receive their degrees from the Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences (GSK). The graduates will receive their diplomas as part of the 47th annual academic convocation and commencement ceremony held at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

The trainees being honored at this year’s ceremony bring the total number of GSK alumni to 144. This year marks the school’s 15th graduating class since it admitted its first class of students in 2006.

“Our graduates have shaped a legacy of curiosity, determination, and a deep commitment to discovery,” says GSK Dean Michael Overholtzer, PhD. “They are not just advancing knowledge — they are shaping the future of how we understand and fight cancer and other diseases. I am incredibly proud of each one of them.”

GSK was created to provide the next generation of biomedical investigators with a deep expertise in cancer biology and the fundamental biological processes that underlie cancer. Since 2024, GSK also has included the Pat and Ian Cook Doctoral Program in Cancer Engineering, a PhD program for those interested in developing new tools and technology to solve fundamental problems in cancer science.

GSK’s programs are designed to bridge the gap between laboratory-based science and clinical research with the ultimate goal of benefiting cancer patients everywhere.

The commencement address this year will be given by Nobel laureate Phillip Sharp, PhD, an Institute Professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a member of the Department of Biology and the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. Dr. Sharp, who studies the molecular biology of gene expression and the mechanisms of RNA splicing, will also be honored with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Biomedical Science.

In 2026, GSK will award doctorates to Mariano Aufiero, Marimar Benitez, Celeste Dang, Juliana Delgado, Tarek Islam, Margaret Kennedy, Won Jun Kim, Tiffany Merlinsky, Brianna Naizir, Ella Nguyen, Ana Sanchez, Jenna Snyder, Anran (Angel) Tang, Abigail Xie, and Zhi (Zack) Zheng. Over the past year, these students have successfully defended their dissertations, the final requirement in earning their degrees.

The graduates describe their research projects here: