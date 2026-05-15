MSK’s 2026 Graduation Recognizes Today's Achievements and Tomorrow's Leaders

The GSK class of 2026 poses with members of the platform party after the conclusion of the ceremony. Back row, from left: Graduates Brianna Naizir, Celeste Dang, Ella Nguyen, Ana Sanchez, Won Jun Kim, Margaret Kennedy, Abigail Xie, TK MS, Zhi (Zack) Zheng, Jenna Snyder, Mariano Aufiero, Anran (Angel) Tang, Marimar Benitez, Juliana Delgado, Tarek Islam, and Tiffany Merlinsky. Front row, from left: MSK President and CEO Selwyn M. Vickers, commencement speaker Phillip Sharp, GSK Dean Michael Overholtzer, and GSK Provost Joan Massagué. Dr. Vickers welcomed the attendees to the 47th annual convocation and commencement ceremony. Nobel laureate and winner of the MSK Medal Dr. Phillip Sharp speaks to the graduates. The class of 2026 listens to Dr. Sharp’s address. Juliana Delgado addresses her fellow graduates. GSK Dean Michael Overholtzer with graduate Marimar Benitez celebrate after the ceremony. Dr. Joseph Sun with graduate Brianna Naizir. Dr. Elizabeth Anne Coffee (right), one of the recipients of a Master of Science from GSK, with MSK physician-scientist Dr. Adriene Boire.

In an inspiring ceremony, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) celebrated new graduates and award winners at its annual Academic Convocation and Commencement, held on May 13.

Before an excited crowd of graduates, the faculty who mentored them, and many family members and friends who supported their journey, the highest number of awards and fellowships to date were presented, recognizing promising trainees, distinguished scientists, and doctors from MSK and beyond.

This included three new honors: the Tow Foundation Award, which recognizes students who are pursuing research in the field of cancer engineering; the Dr. Joan Eliasoph Graduate Student Research Fellowship; and the Dr. Joan Eliasoph Postdoc Research Fellowship.

In 2026, 15 students earned their doctoral degrees in cancer biology from the Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences (GSK). In addition, two practicing MSK doctors received Master of Science degrees in clinical and translational cancer research from GSK. The event also honored 39 students graduating from the Weill Cornell Medicine Graduate School of Medical Sciences this year who conducted their thesis work in MSK labs.

This year’s honorary degree recipient and commencement speaker was Nobel laureate Phillip Sharp, PhD, an Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a member of MIT’s Department of Biology and its Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research. He was recognized for his contributions to the fundamental understanding of gene expression as well as his leadership in the establishment of the biotechnology industry.

Paying tribute to Louis V. Gerstner, Jr., founder of GSK

At the beginning of the 47th annual ceremony, MSK President and CEO Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, spoke about Louis V. Gerstner, Jr., the Founding Chair of GSK, who passed away in December 2025.

“Over nearly four decades of service as a trustee on the MSK boards, Lou helped shape our long-term vision, demonstrating how sustained leadership and philanthropy can advance science, educate future leaders, and bring an institution closer to its goals of ending cancer for life,” Dr. Vickers said. “Lou took great pride in the school and its students, was sensitive to their needs and willing to step up to help provide opportunities. Today, [GSK] continues to embody his conviction that scientific excellence is strengthened by a deep commitment to the people behind it.”

‘Never before have science and technology been so promising to reduce the burden of disease’

Before giving his address to the graduates, Dr. Sharp was presented with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Biomedical Science.

Dr. Sharp began his talk by congratulating the graduates. “Your accomplishments have required long hours, late evenings in the laboratory, followed by a moment or two of elation and a diploma,” he said. “Your training in education and innovation is more important now for society than it has ever been before. Never before have science and technology been so promising to reduce the burden of disease.”

Dr. Sharp shared his own journey with the graduates, which began on a small farm in Kentucky and ultimately led to a Nobel prize and recognition as one of the founders in the field of biotechnology.

He ended by advising the graduates to pay attention to their curiosity, to trust their judgment when unexpected opportunities are presented, and to be optimistic and strive to make a difference in other people’s lives.

’We ask questions nobody else has thought to ask’

GSK Dean Michael Overholtzer, PhD, told the graduates, “You’ve pushed the boundaries of knowledge in so many ways.”

Every year, GSK graduates select one of their peers to give a speech at commencement. This year, the student speaker was Juliana Delgado, PhD, who conducted her thesis work in the lab of Andrew Koff, PhD.

Dr. Delgado candidly described the uncertainty in obtaining a PhD, saying, “We signed up for a journey into the unknown with no guarantee of success, no clear timeline, and absolutely no exit strategy.”

She added, “At its core, what we do is not just technical, but it is deeply human. We are seekers of knowledge. We ask questions that nobody else has thought to ask. We ask questions that might not even have answers, but we do it anyway. When experiments fail and when doubt creeps in, that is courage. Every single one of us graduating today has at some point questioned whether we could keep going, and every single one of us did.”

After Dr. Delgado’s speech, each of the graduates’ advisors shared memories and congratulations in a video.

This year’s 15 graduates from the Gerstner Sloan Kettering Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences have contributed crucial insights to fundamental questions in basic biology and oncology. Learn more about their accomplishments and their research projects.

Celebrating noteworthy accomplishments

Scientific awards were presented by several MSK scientific leaders:

Dean Overholtzer

Jason Lewis, PhD, Deputy Director of the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) in the Office of Science Education and Training

Ross Levine, MD, MSK’s Chief Scientific Officer

Jeffrey Drebin, MD, PhD, MSK’s Chief Physician Executive, presented clinical awards to several recipients. In awarding the Willet F. Whitmore Award for Clinical Excellence to Gregory Riely, MD, PhD, Dr. Drebin said, “Dr. Riely is widely regarded as the most trusted clinical voice in thoracic oncology at MSK,” Dr. Drebin said. “He’s the physician most often recommended when colleagues seek care for their own family members and friends — a powerful testament to his clinical judgment, compassion, and humanity.”

Dr. Drebin also praised Nai-Kong Cheung, MD, PhD, the winner of the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Prize, saying, “He has had a profound impact on the lives of young patients with neuroblastomas as well as their families.”

Other recipients of awards and fellowships

2026 award recipients from outside MSK