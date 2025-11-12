Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Applauds Highly Cited Researchers 2025

In science, having your research cited by other researchers is one of the most public signs of your influence — a mark that a study has become part of the foundation others are building upon.

This year, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) was again ranked among the top organizations with the greatest number of highly cited scientific researchers worldwide, according to the annual list of Highly Cited Researchers, published by the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate.

Thirty-six researchers from MSK were recognized for demonstrating significant influence in their chosen fields by publishing multiple highly cited papers in their areas of expertise over the past decade. These papers are deemed to be the most scientifically impactful and are ranked in the top 1% by citations for their field and year (the definition of a highly cited paper).

“This recognition is more than just a metric — it signals that peers around the globe are learning from and building on MSK’s discoveries, thus contributing to our singular mission: to end cancer for life,” says Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS , President and CEO of MSK.

The researchers on the list contribute disproportionately to extending the frontiers of knowledge and contributing to innovations that make a significant impact on the world, Clarivate notes.

Ross Levine, MD, MSK’s Chief Scientific Officer and one of the scientists recognized this year, congratulated colleagues across the institution.

“This list reflects the strength of MSK’s team science — from the lab to the clinic — and underscores our commitment to improving the lives of patients with cancer, both here in New York and around the world,” he says.

The following researchers are recognized on the 2025 Highly Cited Researchers list for work done while at MSK:

*no longer with MSK.